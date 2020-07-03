Keena Mapanao, RN, will represent caregivers from across San Diego County this weekend, but she will be in a much different role than her work as a front-line ICU nurse at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Meet Keena by watching a video of her during a recent shift.

Instead of her typical attire of scrubs and personal protective equipment (PPE), she’ll be dressed to the nines on board the Star of India, singing the national anthem for the Fourth of July “Big Bay Boom 2020” television special, airing on Fox 5 San Diego.

Mapanao is a recent graduate of National University’s nursing program, and although still a relatively new nurse to Sharp, she works directly on the front lines caring for patients with COVID-19 in the MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit), which is the COVID-designated unit at that hospital.

“I completed my clinicals at Sharp Grossmont and was immensely inspired by my interactions there,” Mapanao says. “I knew then that I wanted to be a part of that culture. I started my health care career there as a nursing assistant, and I’m now a nurse. It was a challenging and intimidating journey, but it’s awesome that I get to work and serve others at my dream hospital. I am extremely grateful.”

In addition to her many skills and talents, her co-workers may be surprised to learn that she was also crowned Miss Continental Philippines Eco in 2018. The goodwill ambassador competition for Filipino American women encourages advocacy while promoting Philippine culture and tourism.

Watch the video above to hear Keena Mapanao sing, and catch her performance during the Big Bay Boom television special airing Saturday, July 4, at 8:30 pm on Fox 5 San Diego.