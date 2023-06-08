The ins and outs of an anti-inflammatory diet
It usually happens after you’ve eaten out. Maybe you went to a local restaurant or a neighborhood potluck — or maybe you were the chef at home. But uncomfortable feelings that hit soon after eating can leave you wondering whether you’re coming down with a stomach bug or have an unfortunate case of food poisoning.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), food poisoning — also known as foodborne illness or disease — is caused by certain germs, such as salmonella, listeria or E. coli. Raw foods are most commonly associated with food poisoning, especially raw or undercooked meat and poultry, raw or lightly cooked eggs, unpasteurized milk and raw shellfish. Fruits and vegetables also may be contaminated.
Approximately 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die from foodborne diseases each year in the U.S. What’s more, about 50% of people age 65 and older who have foodborne illness from salmonella, listeria or E. coli are hospitalized.
Recognizing and treating food poisoning
The symptoms of food poisoning can range from mild to serious and last just hours or up to several days. Common symptoms of food poisoning include:
Diarrhea
Stomach pain or cramps
Nausea
Vomiting
Fever
Mild cases of food poisoning can usually be treated at home. It is most important to replace fluids and electrolytes lost due to diarrhea and vomiting by drinking water, diluted fruit juices, sports drinks and broths. You can also add saltine crackers to settle your stomach and replace lost electrolytes. Once your appetite returns, you should be able to eat your usual diet.
Older adults, women who are pregnant, people with weakened immune systems and children — all at greater risk of severe illness due to food poisoning — should talk with their doctor about also drinking oral rehydration solutions that contain glucose and electrolytes, such as Pedialyte. Over-the-counter antidiarrheal medications may help adults but should not be given to children.
More severe cases of food poisoning require medical treatment. Serious symptoms include:
Bloody diarrhea
Diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days
High fever (temperature over 102°F)
Vomiting so often that you cannot keep liquids down
Signs of dehydration, such as urinating less than usual, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy
Talk with your doctor if you experience any of these serious symptoms. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive Diseases reports doctors may prescribe antibiotics or medicines that target parasites to treat food poisoning. And some doctors may recommend the use of probiotics. Severe food poisoning may require hospitalization.
Preventing food poisoning at home
While you may not be able to control how food is prepared at restaurants or other people’s homes, the CDC recommends four easy steps that can help protect you from food poisoning when preparing food:
Preventing food poisoning when pregnant
Additionally, pregnant women and women who may become pregnant should avoid certain foods to decrease their risk of food poisoning, which can lead to miscarriage or premature delivery. Foods to be avoided during pregnancy include:
Raw fish, such as sushi and ceviche
Unpasteurized juice and cider
Raw milk products, including raw soft cheeses such as brie and feta
Foods that may contain raw eggs, such as hollandaise sauce
Premade chicken or tuna salads
Raw sprouts
Undercooked meat and poultry
Raw dough or batter
Meat spreads or pate
The CDC also recommends pregnant women reheat hot dogs and deli meats, even if they are precooked. These items can contain listeria and are unsafe to eat if not thoroughly reheated to steaming hot or 165°F.
Preventing food poisoning when dining out
If dining out, check the restaurant’s health department inspection score. An "A" grade means the facility earned a score of 90% to 100% and is in satisfactory compliance with state law; a "B" means the facility earned a score of 80% to 89% and needs improvement; a "C" means the facility earned a score of 79% or less and is a failing grade.
If you can see food being prepared, keep an eye out for safe-food handling practices, such as wearing gloves to handle foods. And ensure the food your order is cooked thoroughly. Report any cases of possible food poisoning after dining out to your local health department.
