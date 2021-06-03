The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes health care organizations that meet standards for nursing excellence, reflecting their nursing teamwork, innovation and quality patient care. Magnet distinction is the highest honor and is accepted internationally as the gold standard in nursing excellence.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center began its journey to achieve Magnet designation several years ago and reapplied in November 2020, before the hospital was hard-hit by the winter surge of coronavirus cases in the South Bay. Soon after, the hospital received notice that its application moved forward to a virtual site visit to take place 4 months later.

Hospital leaders immediately gathered an exceptional team of nursing champions in all areas of the hospital to prepare for this incredible opportunity to show the Magnet appraisers how the organization has embraced the 5 Magnet Model Components:

Transformational Leadership Structural Empowerment Exemplary Professional Practice Empirical Quality Results New Knowledge, Innovation and Improvement

The team at Sharp Chula Vista exceeded their goals with 11 exemplars of nursing excellence — setting a new record for Sharp HealthCare.

In this video, Sharp Chula Vista nurses reflect on the rigorous process and years of hard work and dedication that led them to Magnet designation. They are proud to be part of an elite group of hospitals, and the South Bay’s premier destination for quality care with world-class nurses.