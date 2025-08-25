Sometimes, your pharmacy just isn’t the right fit anymore. A move, change in insurance, or the desire for better service may have you searching for a new place to fill your prescriptions. Nationwide pharmacy closures, including many Rite Aid locations, have also prompted people to make a change.

The good news is that switching to a new pharmacy can be a simple and seamless process. With a little preparation, you can easily transfer your prescriptions and avoid missing a dose. Read on to find out what you should know before making the switch.

Choose a pharmacy that fits your needs

When selecting a new pharmacy, think about what matters most to you. Many people prefer pharmacies close to their homes or workplaces, while others look for delivery options or the ability to manage their prescriptions online. It’s also a good idea to check your prescription drug coverage and benefits before making a decision. “Your pharmacy should be convenient and accessible,” says Kim Allen, director of Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies. “If you pick a pharmacy that fits your needs and your lifestyle, you’re less likely to run into issues with missed doses or delayed refills.”

Gather all your prescription information

Once you’ve found the right pharmacy, you’ll need to contact them. Before doing so, make sure you have all your health and prescription information readily available, including:

Your full name and date of birth

Your address and phone number

Your health insurance information

All known allergies (food and medicines)

The names of all the prescriptions you’re transferring

The strength and dosage of your medications

The prescription number for each medication (located on the prescription bottle)

Phone number and address for your current pharmacy

Contact information for your prescribing physician

Contact your new pharmacy

Let your new pharmacy know that you want to transfer your prescriptions from your previous pharmacy. You can do this by calling, stopping by the new pharmacy in person, or going online (if your new pharmacy offers online transfer services). Once you notify your new pharmacy, they will contact your former pharmacy to complete the transfer process.

If your previous pharmacy has already closed, your prescription records may have been sold or transferred to another chain or store. Find out where your prescriptions were transferred so you can inform your new pharmacy which location they should contact.

Update your preferred pharmacy

Now that you have a new pharmacy, make sure to update your care team. They’ll need to know where to send any new prescriptions. You can usually update your preferred pharmacy in your patient portal. You can also contact your doctor’s office or inform your care team at your next visit, and they will update your preferred pharmacy in your medical record. “Updating your preferred pharmacy is one of the most important steps,” Allen says. “It ensures that any of your new prescriptions are sent to the right place, which helps prevent unnecessary delays.”

Plan ahead to avoid missed doses

Give yourself a buffer of a few days before your medication runs out to complete the switch. Transferring prescriptions can take anywhere from a few hours to several days, depending on the pharmacy and type of medication.

Planning ahead helps ensure you don’t miss a dose, especially for medications you take daily.

According to Allen, Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacies offer a number of convenient features, including free home delivery, curbside pickup, refill reminders and more. To transfer your prescription, she recommends calling or visiting your nearest Sharp Rees-Stealy pharmacy location.

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group accepts most health insurance plans, she says. So, you do not need to be a Sharp Rees-Stealy patient to utilize their services.

