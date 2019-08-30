Know the signs of sepsis (infographic)

By The Health News Team | August 30, 2019

“Simply put, sepsis is an out-of-control infection throughout your body,” says Dr. Timothy Watt, an emergency medicine doctor affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “One that if not treated early, can have serious consequences.”

How serious? According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), “Severe sepsis strikes more than a million Americans each year, and 15% to 30% of those people die.”

Fortunately, knowing more about sepsis and understanding the early warning signs to look for can literally save a life. According to the Sepsis Alliance, for every hour treatment is delayed, the risk of death from sepsis increases as much as 8%.

