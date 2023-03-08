Lavender simple syrup (recipe)

By The Health News Team | March 8, 2023
Glasses of water with lemon and lavender

What better way to welcome spring than by adding a hint of lavender to your favorite lemonade, latte, mocktail or ice cream? Lavender simple syrup is easier to make than you think, and homemade versions are often healthier and more flavorful than anything you buy in a bottle.

Lavender not your thing? Simple syrups can be made in many flavors, such as cinnamon, lemon or chocolate.

Lavender simple syrup

Prep time:
15 minutes
Total time:
15 minutes
Servings:
24

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups sugar-free sweetener, such as monk fruit or stevia

  • 1 cup water

  • 1 tablespoon dried culinary lavender

Directions

1

Heat the Ingredients

In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, combine the sweetener, water and lavender. Stir occasionally until completely dissolved. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

2

Strain the Mixture

Remove the saucepan from heat and let mixture steep for an additional 10-15 minutes. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove the lavender buds.

3

Cool, Serve and Store

Allow the syrup to cool completely before storing it in a glass bottle or jar with a tight-fitting lid. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 49; Fat = 1 gram; Sugar = 0 grams

This recipe was adapted from Life Currents.

Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Person holding coffee with cinnamon
Why you should add cinnamon to your daily cup o’ joe

Cinnamon and coffee are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients.

Man eating chips on couch while watching tv
The relationship between nutrition and fatigue

What you eat affects how you feel. Some foods can cause fatigue and even lead to depression, while other foods can improve mood and wellbeing.

A twist on simple guacamole (recipe)
A twist on simple guacamole (recipe)

These sweet and savory add-ins can take your guac from good to great.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up