Lavender simple syrup (recipe)

Why you should add cinnamon to your daily cup o’ joe
Cinnamon and coffee are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients.
What better way to welcome spring than by adding a hint of lavender to your favorite lemonade, latte, mocktail or ice cream? Lavender simple syrup is easier to make than you think, and homemade versions are often healthier and more flavorful than anything you buy in a bottle.
Lavender not your thing? Simple syrups can be made in many flavors, such as cinnamon, lemon or chocolate.
1 1/2 cups sugar-free sweetener, such as monk fruit or stevia
1 cup water
1 tablespoon dried culinary lavender
In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, combine the sweetener, water and lavender. Stir occasionally until completely dissolved. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.
Remove the saucepan from heat and let mixture steep for an additional 10-15 minutes. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove the lavender buds.
Allow the syrup to cool completely before storing it in a glass bottle or jar with a tight-fitting lid. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
This recipe was adapted from Life Currents.
Cinnamon and coffee are packed with antioxidants, vitamins and nutrients.
What you eat affects how you feel. Some foods can cause fatigue and even lead to depression, while other foods can improve mood and wellbeing.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.