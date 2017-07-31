Time-lapse video, captured in July 2017, with nearly 500 cement trucks as they filed onto what is now Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center's Ocean View Tower.

More than 125 construction workers, in addition to the hundreds of ready-mix concrete truck drivers, were onsite throughout the night — with over 90 percent of the project’s labor based in San Diego County. By the time the 12-hour project ended, 4,700 yards of concrete had been poured, covering 25,000 square feet.

This next-generation hospital tower opened on the campus in January 2020, marking a new era in health care for the South Bay community. It is the first new hospital in the region in more than 40 years..

