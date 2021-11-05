Lung cancer: are you at risk? (infographic)

Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer deaths for men and women in the U.S. Yet, many people don't know they are sick until the disease has reached later stages.

According to Dr. Asha Devereaux, a board-certified pulmonologist affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital, advanced screening techniques can find lung cancers as small as a grain of rice, and before many symptoms become apparent, allowing earlier treatment — and a higher chance of survival.

Ask yourself the following questions to see if a lung cancer screening may be right for you.

View the printable version of this infographic.

This story was updated in November 2021 to include new statistics on cancer deaths.