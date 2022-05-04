First-time parents Vince and Parissa Baiera never imagined the odds they’d face during their pregnancy with twin boys. At 14 weeks gestation, Parissa’s water broke due to a rare condition called preterm premature rupture of the membrane, also known as PPROM.

According to the Journal of Clinical Gynecology and Obstetrics, PPROM occurs in approximately 5% to 7% of pregnant women and is associated with a high risk of significant complications at birth or infant death before birth or soon after. There is little information regarding outcomes following PPROM at less than 24 weeks, providing a unique case for Dr. Kristin Williams, a board-certified perinatologist affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, and the hospital staff.

“There are literally only a handful of case reports on women who have broken their water so early,” Dr Williams says. “And there’s very little information on women that have had a multiple gestation with this complication.”

However, after weeks of bed rest and three months of monitoring and care on the Perinatal Special Care Unit (PSCU) at Sharp Mary Birch, Vince and Parissa experienced what Dr. Williams calls “a medical miracle.” Parissa says they couldn’t have asked for a better outcome. “We’re ecstatic — and blessed,” Vince agrees.

Play the video above to enjoy Vince and Parissa’s full story and meet the amazing Rocky and Leo.

