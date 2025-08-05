Maria Salas was 35 when a routine checkup for high blood pressure led to unexpected news. She was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD), a genetic condition that causes fluid-filled cysts to develop in the kidneys and can ultimately lead to kidney failure. Her doctors cautioned that she might one day need dialysis or a kidney transplant.

By age 40, Maria’s kidney function began to decline, eventually dropping to just 6%. She also developed liver complications and small growths in her lungs and chest. Fortunately, the growths were not cancerous, but her care team made it clear that she would soon need a transplant or have to begin dialysis.

Maria leaned on her faith and her family for strength. More than anything, she hoped to avoid dialysis, knowing how much it could impact her life. “I didn’t want to miss out on watching my grandchildren grow up and achieve new milestones,” she says.

The gift of life

Maria’s husband, Jguadalupe Guillen, knew exactly what he wanted to do. At 72, he stepped forward without hesitation, determined to donate his kidney and save Maria’s life.

“Maria was scared at first because of my age,” he says. “But I told her, if I can help her live longer and see our family grow, then it’s all worth it. She is the pillar of our family, and we need her!”

Testing revealed that they weren’t a match for a kidney donation. But rather than give up, Jguadalupe remained determined to help his wife. He soon learned about the National Kidney Donor Chain, which allows people to donate a kidney to a stranger in exchange for a compatible kidney for their loved one from another donor in the chain.

“Jguadalupe’s selfless decision had a ripple effect,” says Dr. Marquis Hart, a board-certified surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “His kidney went to a patient who had waited a long time for a match, and in return, Maria received a life-saving transplant just weeks later.”

Jguadalupe underwent living kidney donation surgery in January. Maria received her new kidney the following month, with both procedures performed by Dr. Hart.

The Sharp Experience in action

Maria shared that Dr. Hart’s calm, reassuring demeanor, combined with the ongoing support from the entire Sharp HealthCare kidney and pancreas transplant team, including coordinator Tammy Wright, made the experience feel personal and filled with care.

Maria’s recovery was smooth. Within days, she felt a renewed sense of energy. For the first time in years, she says she felt like herself again. Just weeks after the transplant, Maria celebrated her 60th birthday surrounded by her five children and 14 grandchildren.

Jguadalupe also recovered quickly and now encourages others to consider becoming living donors. “You can live a full, healthy life with one kidney and change someone else’s life completely,” he shares.

Reflecting on her journey, Maria says the experience changed her outlook on life. “This gift gave me more time with the people I love,” she says. “Every day, I wake up with gratitude in my heart. This was truly a miracle.”

