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Kristin M. Williams, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Maternal fetal medicine

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Grossmont Hospital Prenatal Clinic

619-740-4966
Fax: 619-740-4957

8851 Center Drive
Suite 201
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Prenatal Clinic

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 201
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-740-4966
    Fax: 619-740-4957

About Kristin M. Williams, MD

I chose medicine as a career because it allows me the opportunity to really get to know other people from all different cultural backgrounds and to help them live a healthier life — both physically and emotionally. I believe in treating patients as if they were a close friend or family member. I feel honored by my patients that that have chosen me to be their physician. I love to work with individuals to make sure their pregnancy is a great experience no matter what issues arise. Outside of work, I enjoy spending special time with my young daughter, traveling, exercising, wine tasting, spa days, beach days and entertaining friends and family in our beautiful city of San Diego.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Female

Education

Stanford University: Fellowship
Stanford University: Residency
Tufts University: Internship
Drexel University College of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Accepts maternal transports
  • Amniocentesis
  • High-risk pregnancy
  • Multiples (twins and triplets)
  • Nuchal translucency screening
  • Paraumbilical vein sampling

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1992847131

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kristin M. Williams, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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