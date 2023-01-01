About Kristin Williams, MD

I chose medicine as a career because it allows me the opportunity to really get to know other people from all different cultural backgrounds and to help them live a healthier life — both physically and emotionally. I believe in treating patients as if they were a close friend or family member. I feel honored by my patients that that have chosen me to be their physician. I love to work with individuals to make sure their pregnancy is a great experience no matter what issues arise. Outside of work, I enjoy spending special time with my young daughter, traveling, exercising, wine tasting, spa days, beach days and entertaining friends and family in our beautiful city of San Diego.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Stanford University : Fellowship

Stanford University : Residency

Tufts University : Internship

Drexel University College of Medicine : Medical School



Areas of focus Accepts maternal transports

Amniocentesis

High-risk pregnancy

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Nuchal translucency screening

Paraumbilical vein sampling

