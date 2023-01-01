Kristin Williams, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
Kristin Williams, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Perinatal Center7910 Frost St
Suite 140
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Kristin Williams, MD
I chose medicine as a career because it allows me the opportunity to really get to know other people from all different cultural backgrounds and to help them live a healthier life — both physically and emotionally. I believe in treating patients as if they were a close friend or family member. I feel honored by my patients that that have chosen me to be their physician. I love to work with individuals to make sure their pregnancy is a great experience no matter what issues arise. Outside of work, I enjoy spending special time with my young daughter, traveling, exercising, wine tasting, spa days, beach days and entertaining friends and family in our beautiful city of San Diego.
Age:52
In practice since:2014
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Stanford University:Fellowship
Stanford University:Residency
Tufts University:Internship
Drexel University College of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Accepts maternal transports
- Amniocentesis
- High-risk pregnancy
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nuchal translucency screening
- Paraumbilical vein sampling
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1992847131
Insurance plans accepted
Kristin Williams, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin Williams, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin Williams, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.