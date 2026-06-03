“Miracle” twin infants beat the odds (video)
A pregnant woman’s rare condition threatens her health and the health of her unborn twins.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Prenatal Clinic
8851 Center Drive
Suite 201
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-740-4966
Fax: 619-740-4957
I chose medicine as a career because it allows me the opportunity to really get to know other people from all different cultural backgrounds and to help them live a healthier life — both physically and emotionally. I believe in treating patients as if they were a close friend or family member. I feel honored by my patients that that have chosen me to be their physician. I love to work with individuals to make sure their pregnancy is a great experience no matter what issues arise. Outside of work, I enjoy spending special time with my young daughter, traveling, exercising, wine tasting, spa days, beach days and entertaining friends and family in our beautiful city of San Diego.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1992847131
Kristin M. Williams, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin M. Williams, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin M. Williams, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kristin M. Williams, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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