After the construction had finished and grand opening celebrations ended, there remained another important milestone for the opening of the Ocean View Tower at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center: move-in day.

Nearly 100 patients were moved on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, requiring a carefully coordinated effort by dozens of teams throughout Sharp HealthCare, including nursing, IT and patient transport. Chula Vista resident William Schmidt was the first to move and he counts his blessings.

