Move-in day at the new Sharp Chula Vista (video)

By The Health News Team | February 6, 2020

After the construction had finished and grand opening celebrations ended, there remained another important milestone for the opening of the Ocean View Tower at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center: move-in day.

Nearly 100 patients were moved on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, requiring a carefully coordinated effort by dozens of teams throughout Sharp HealthCare, including nursing, IT and patient transport. Chula Vista resident William Schmidt was the first to move and he counts his blessings.

Learn more about Sharp Chula Vista by viewing the video above or visiting sharp.com/worldclass.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Deanna White

Contributor

Deanna White is a nurse at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

