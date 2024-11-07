For Douglas Corbin, RN, a U.S. Navy veteran and nurse with Sharp HospiceCare, caring for fellow veterans in hospice is a calling. Having spent over eight years as a Navy hospital corpsman, he brings a unique perspective to end-of-life care.

“Being a veteran helps me connect with my patients,” Corbin says. “We share an understanding and a common bond.”

Corbin’s military service spanned various roles — from the maternity unit and emergency room to being attached to the 5th Marines in the field. He gained a skill set that’s carried him through his career in nursing, especially in hospice.

“In the military, we commit our lives to serving our country,” Corbin says. “Now, being with patients and their families at this stage allows me to honor that commitment by advocating for their comfort and quality of life, no matter how much time remains.”

Pride through and thorough

Corbin’s background has given him a compassionate, empathetic approach to hospice care. Since joining Sharp HospiceCare in 2019, he’s helped veterans through unique emotional challenges. Many, he notes, are stoic and rarely ask for help or recognition.

“Veterans carry a strong sense of pride,” Corbin says. “When I can sit with them, hear their stories and assure them that they won’t be forgotten, it’s incredibly meaningful.”

Through Sharp HospiceCare’s We Honor Veterans program, Corbin helps ensure that veterans are recognized and their unique needs are addressed. This national program, in partnership with Sharp HealthCare, offers special pinning ceremonies, during which Corbin and other team members present veterans with a pin, flag and certificate honoring their service.

“Seeing their faces light up during the ceremony is unforgettable,” Corbin says. “Their families also feel a deep sense of gratitude knowing their loved one’s service is respected and valued.”

Corbin has taken part in several notable honors for veterans, including arranging events to recognize a female Coast Guard veteran on her 100th birthday and recently celebrating another patient, a Women’s Army Corps member, on her 103rd birthday. The impact of these moments, Corbin says, goes beyond words.

To honor and serve

Sharp HospiceCare also works to help veterans facing emotional burdens, such as isolation or unspoken trauma. Recently, Corbin coordinated transportation for a Coast Guard veteran to speak at a Veterans Day event at Mount Soledad, where he plans to discuss the importance of suicide prevention.

“It’s a reminder that even now, their experiences and voices matter,” says Corbin. “Our veterans deserve to be celebrated, heard and respected.”

For Corbin, Veterans Day is more than a time to remember — it’s a chance to serve and honor, a commitment that began in the Navy and continues at Sharp HospiceCare.

“I come from a family of veterans — my grandfather, father, uncles, even my son,” he says. “I want every veteran to know they’re respected and never forgotten. Hospice care allows us to support them as if they are our own family and to ensure they’re seen and valued for their sacrifices.”

