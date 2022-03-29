You’ve probably seen oat milk at your local market or favorite coffee shop, as it’s one of the creamiest plant-based milks, and good for individuals with nut allergies. What most people don’t realize is how easy it is to make themselves.

Grab a blender and a very thin towel, and soon you’ll have a delicious homemade dairy alternative for classic cow’s milk.

Homemade Oat Milk

Add flair to your oat milk by including cacao powder for “chocolate milk” and fresh berries for “berry milk.”