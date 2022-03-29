Top 10 tips for health and wellness
You’ve probably seen oat milk at your local market or favorite coffee shop, as it’s one of the creamiest plant-based milks, and good for individuals with nut allergies. What most people don’t realize is how easy it is to make themselves.
Grab a blender and a very thin towel, and soon you’ll have a delicious homemade dairy alternative for classic cow’s milk.
Add flair to your oat milk by including cacao powder for “chocolate milk” and fresh berries for “berry milk.”
1 cup rolled oats
3 to 4 cups water (use less for a creamier milk)
1 pinch salt
1 whole date, pitted (optional, for sweetness)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
Add oats, water, salt and any optional add-ins to a high-speed blender. Blend for about 30 seconds, or until the mixture seems well combined. It doesn't have to be 100% pulverized. Keep in mind: over-blending may result in a slimier texture.
Cover a large mixing bowl with a very thin towel or nut-milk bag. Pour the blended mixture on top of the towel to strain the oats, allowing the liquid to go in the bowl.
Transfer oat milk to a sealed container. Enjoy as is, or with smoothies, granola and more. Will keep refrigerated for up to 1 week and in the freezer for up to 1 month.
