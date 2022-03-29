Oat milk (recipe)

By The Health News Team | March 29, 2022
Oat milk

You’ve probably seen oat milk at your local market or favorite coffee shop, as it’s one of the creamiest plant-based milks, and good for individuals with nut allergies. What most people don’t realize is how easy it is to make themselves.

Grab a blender and a very thin towel, and soon you’ll have a delicious homemade dairy alternative for classic cow’s milk.

Homemade Oat Milk

Add flair to your oat milk by including cacao powder for “chocolate milk” and fresh berries for “berry milk.”

Prep time:
10 minutes
Total time:
10 minutes
Servings:
8 (1/2 cup per serving)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup rolled oats

  • 3 to 4 cups water (use less for a creamier milk)

  • 1 pinch salt

  • 1 whole date, pitted (optional, for sweetness)

  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

Directions

1

Step 1: Blend the Ingredients

Add oats, water, salt and any optional add-ins to a high-speed blender. Blend for about 30 seconds, or until the mixture seems well combined. It doesn't have to be 100% pulverized. Keep in mind: over-blending may result in a slimier texture.

2

Step 2: Strain the Oats

Cover a large mixing bowl with a very thin towel or nut-milk bag. Pour the blended mixture on top of the towel to strain the oats, allowing the liquid to go in the bowl.

3

Step 3: Serve and Enjoy Cold

Transfer oat milk to a sealed container. Enjoy as is, or with smoothies, granola and more. Will keep refrigerated for up to 1 week and in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 19; Carbohydrates = 3.4 grams; Sugar = 0.5 grams

