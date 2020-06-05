Pantry recipe: chickpea curry with rice (recipe)

By The Health News Team | June 5, 2020
Pantry recipe: chickpea curry

Warm curry, oozing with spicy coconut flavor, is the perfect way to end the day. This recipe uses chickpeas instead of meat options, which makes it both a vegetarian delight and easy to whip up from your pantry. Serve it with warmed naan bread, or enjoy with basmati rice.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups basmati rice

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

  • 1 large onion, chopped

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • 2 teaspoons curry powder

  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped

  • 1 cup vegetable stock

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

  • 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk

  • 1 to 2 tablespoons honey

  • 1 to 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce

  • Naan bread (optional), for serving

  • Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Directions

1

Step 1

Cook the basmati rice according to the package instructions.In a medium skillet over medium-low, heat the oil. Add the onions, salt and pepper, and cook until the onions are dark brown and caramelized, about 10 minutes.

2

Step 2

Stir in the curry powder and garlic, and cook for 30 seconds. Pour in the vegetable stock and stir to scrape up all the brown bits in the pan. Add the chickpeas, coconut milk, honey and a squeeze of Sriracha. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 10 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

3

Step 3

Warm the naan in the microwave. Serve the curry over the rice with the warmed naan on the side. Garnish with cilantro.

