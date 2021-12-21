How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
Nothing warms the cooler months, or marks a Mexican feast, more than pozole. The seasoned stew varies in flavor depending upon the chile choice, and features braised meat and hominy.
“This recipe is made more heart-healthy by using a leaner cut of pork,” says Valerie Littlefield, a clinical dietitian at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “Choosing pork tenderloin instead of pork shoulder will yield a meal that is within the American Heart Association’s recommendation to limit saturated fat to no more than 6% of your total daily calories.”
This dish may take a while to make, but the time in the kitchen is worth the dinner table “oohs” and “ahhs.”
This classic Mexican stew tastes even better when garnished with lime wedges, sliced radishes, cilantro and shredded cabbage. Serve with tortillas.
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 cup canned diced green chiles (optional)
2 whole fresh jalapenos, chopped (optional)
32 ounces canned white hominy, drained and rinsed
1 1⁄2 pounds pork tenderloin or chicken breast
2 garlic cloves, peeled
1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon cumin powder
1⁄4 teaspoon oregano
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne
2 tablespoons chili powder
3 to 5 cups pork broth (from cooking the pork tenderloin)
2 to 4 cups chicken broth
Salt, to taste
Chop the onion, 2 garlic cloves, green chiles and jalapenos (if using the peppers). Drain and rinse the hominy.
Place meat in a large pot. Add enough water (lightly salted) to just cover the meat.
Add half of the chopped onion, the 2 peeled garlic cloves, black pepper, cumin and oregano. Over medium heat, bring to a boil. Skim off any foam that rises, and then reduce heat, cover and simmer for 45 minutes. Remove meat and broth, reserving both for use later.
Using the same pot, add the oil. Over medium heat, sauté the remaining chopped onion and the chopped garlic until soft and translucent. Add the remaining spices, stirring for a minute.
Cut the reserved cooked meat into 1-inch cubes and add to the pot. Stir in the canned hominy, pork broth, green chilies (optional) and jalapenos (optional). If there is not enough pork broth, add 2 to 4 cups chicken broth, to taste.
Cover the pot and allow to simmer for 45 to 60 minutes until the meat and hominy are tender. If necessary, cook for up to an additional 60 minutes until the chilies and onions are well blended into the broth. Degrease the stew and add salt to taste. Ladle into soup bowls and serve with garnishes.
undefined
Recipe adapted from Food.com.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Valerie Littlefield is a clinical dietitian at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.