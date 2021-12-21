Nothing warms the cooler months, or marks a Mexican feast, more than pozole. The seasoned stew varies in flavor depending upon the chile choice, and features braised meat and hominy.

“This recipe is made more heart-healthy by using a leaner cut of pork,” says Valerie Littlefield, a clinical dietitian at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “Choosing pork tenderloin instead of pork shoulder will yield a meal that is within the American Heart Association’s recommendation to limit saturated fat to no more than 6% of your total daily calories.”

This dish may take a while to make, but the time in the kitchen is worth the dinner table “oohs” and “ahhs.”

Pork Pozole

This classic Mexican stew tastes even better when garnished with lime wedges, sliced radishes, cilantro and shredded cabbage. Serve with tortillas.