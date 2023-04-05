Potato kugel (recipe)

Whether you’re preparing a meal for Passover or looking for a belly-warming weeknight casserole, kugel is versatile and easy to make.

While some kugel recipes call for heavier ingredients, this potato version is open to healthy experimentation with the inclusion of hearty vegetables, such as broccoli, zucchini, carrots, celery, onions, peppers or leeks. And swapping sweet potatoes for white ones creates a unique flavor.