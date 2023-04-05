Potato kugel (recipe)

Is it gluten intolerance, celiac disease or something else?
Whether you’re preparing a meal for Passover or looking for a belly-warming weeknight casserole, kugel is versatile and easy to make.
While some kugel recipes call for heavier ingredients, this potato version is open to healthy experimentation with the inclusion of hearty vegetables, such as broccoli, zucchini, carrots, celery, onions, peppers or leeks. And swapping sweet potatoes for white ones creates a unique flavor.
3 1/2 pounds russet potatoes
2 medium yellow onions
1 large zucchini
4 large eggs
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
1/4 cup potato starch
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives, divided
6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
Preheat oven to 400° F. Place a 9 x 13 baking dish on the middle oven rack. Peel potatoes, adding them to a large bowl of cold water as you work. Then shred the potatoes in a food processor fitted with a shredding disk. Remove the potatoes from the water as you work and cut them in half, if needed, to fit in the food processor chute.
Return the peeled and shredded potatoes to the water; let stand for 5 to 6 minutes. Drain. Place the potatoes on a clean kitchen towel; squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Set the potatoes aside.
Shred onions and zucchini in the food processor. Drain in a fine-mesh strainer, gently pressing to remove excess liquid. Whisk eggs, salt and pepper in a large bowl until frothy, about 1 minute. Add potato starch, the shredded potatoes, 3 cups of the shredded onions and zucchini (discard any remaining, or reserve for another use), and 1 tablespoon each of parsley and chives. Mix with your hands until well combined.
Carefully remove hot baking dish from the oven. Add 4 tablespoons of oil to the dish; spreading evenly over the bottom and sides of the dish with a pastry brush. Spoon the potato mixture into the dish and smooth it with the back of a spoon. Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil evenly.
Bake until the top is browned and the potatoes are tender, 55 to 60 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon each of parsley and chives. Serve hot.
This recipe was adapted from EatingWell.
