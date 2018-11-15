Quinoa, black bean and sweet potato bowl (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
Nothing says fall quite like root vegetables, including sweet potatoes. Combine them with protein-packed black beans and quinoa, and you have a filling meal complete with flavor and healthful nutrients.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital executive chef Rick Trevino shares one of his favorite seasonal recipes featuring this trio. It’s a great modern side dish to accompany your Thanksgiving dinner.
1 1/2 cups dry quinoa
2 small sweet potatoes or yams, peeled and diced
3 cups chicken broth or vegetable broth
1 1/2 cups canned black beans
1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 1/2 cups canned corn
3/4 cup red bell pepper, finely chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, minced
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Dressing
1/4 cup lime juice, freshly squeezed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
Place dry quinoa in a bowl; cover with water and drain. Repeat twice.
Cook the sweet potatoes (or yams): boil or roast until tender.
In a medium-sized pot over high heat, add broth and bring to a boil. Add wet quinoa and reduce heat to low; cover and let simmer for 10 minutes. Turn off heat; leave covered for 5 more minutes or until liquid is absorbed.
While quinoa cooks, prepare the dressing: In a small bowl, combine lime juice, salt and cumin; whisk in oil in a slow stream.
Once quinoa is cooked, add beans, red wine vinegar, corn, bell pepper, jalapeno, cilantro and cooked sweet potatoes or yams, and mix together. Drizzle dressing over mixture and season with salt and pepper. Serve warm or cold.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
