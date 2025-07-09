What some are calling the “razor blade throat” COVID variant, the newest COVID-19 subvariant is making its way across the globe. It’s known as the “Nimbus” variant — or NB.1.8.1 — and it is a subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), NB.1.8.1 arose when earlier omicron variants developed mutations that helped this new subvariant evade the protection of prior COVID vaccines and infections in some people. It was first detected in China at the beginning of the year, and the WHO has classified it as a “variant under monitoring.”

“The development of new variants is a natural evolution that we see once a virus is introduced to the public,” says Dr. Ahmed Salem, a pulmonologist with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with the Charney Heart and Lung Clinic at Sharp Memorial Hospital. “But what we know about this subvariant up to this point is overall positive in the context of the natural scheme of viral adaptation: It's not as virulent or deadly as other previous strains. However, it does cause swelling or inflammation of the throat that some people describe as a feeling of swallowing glass — hence, the ‘razor blade throat’ name.”

Sore throat and more

Currently, it’s unknown if the “razor blade throat” characteristic is specific to this subvariant, but it appears to be one of the dominant symptoms of the Nimbus subvariant. People may be talking about it more now simply because of its catchy name.

“Sometimes, a new variant will give you a new symptom,” Dr. Salem says. “Initially, it was loss of taste and smell. But now, the primary symptom with the new variant appears to be pharyngitis, or a sore throat.”

The subvariant can also cause other symptoms regularly associated with COVID-19, including:

Fever or chills

Cough

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Stopping the spread

To prevent further spread of this COVID variant, which accounted for more than 43% of all cases in the U.S. as of June 21, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health officials are urging everyone to:

Practice good hand hygiene by regularly washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Stay home if you are sick until at least 24 hours after your fever is gone and overall symptoms are getting better.

Monitor your symptoms and test for infection if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Improve ventilation in stuffy, indoor locations.

“Fortunately, it’s believed that the latest COVID vaccines are still effective against this strain,” Dr. Salem says. “So, it’s essential to talk with your doctor about staying up to date with all recommended vaccines.”

Treating COVID

If you test positive for COVID-19, your doctor or other health care providers can advise you on available treatments, including Paxlovid, an oral antiviral medication. Paxlovid can reduce the severity of symptoms and the risk of hospitalization and death in people who are at high risk of severe COVID.

However, most people can recover from COVID safely at home with proper rest, hydration and over-the-counter pain relievers.

It’s important to note, however, that COVID-19 can cause serious illness in some people. If you or another are ill and experiencing trouble breathing, chest pain, confusion or trouble staying awake, go to the emergency room or call 911 immediately.

