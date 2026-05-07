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Ahmed A. Salem, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Memorial Hospital Outpatient Pulmonary Nodule Clinic

858-939-5864
Fax: 858-939-5582

3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4, Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123-2773

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Memorial Hospital Outpatient Pulmonary Nodule Clinic

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Floor 4, Suite 400
    San Diego, CA 92123-2773
    Get directions

    858-939-5864
    Fax: 858-939-5582

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Ahmed A. Salem, DO

Age: 45
Gender: Male

Education

Kaiser Permanente: Residency
California Pacific Medical Center: Fellowship
Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
University of Florida: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1578798013

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ahmed A. Salem, DO, accepts 31 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.