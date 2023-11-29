Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart and Lung Clinic

Sharp Memorial Hospital Heart and Lung Clinic

3075 Health Center Drive, Floor 4, San Diego, CA 92123
Closed - opens tomorrow 8:00 am

Hours

Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday
Closed

Services

  • Cardiac Rehab
  • Cardiology
  • Pulmonary medicine

How to find us

3075 Health Center Drive, Floor 4 San Diego, CA 92123

Parking

Parking is available in the structure on Health Center Drive. Parking fees may apply. Due to construction impacting our front entrance, patient pickup and drop-off is now located on the north side of our building.

