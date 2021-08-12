How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
After a COVID-19 diagnosis, many people — even young and otherwise healthy individuals — continue to experience lingering symptoms and complications that can last for weeks or even months, reducing their ability to get back to daily life. Ongoing symptoms can include fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle weakness, dizziness and cognitive issues.
The COVID-19 Recovery Program at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center offers individualized therapies for these COVID-19 "long-haulers" in a supportive and safe setting. The program is designed for people recovering from a hospital stay, as well as people who were not hospitalized but are experiencing ongoing complications.
In this video, COVID-19 survivors share stories of their long-haul symptoms and how the program helped them improve their quality of life.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Jocelin Friedman, PT, is a physical therapist at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center.
Monique Montalvo, RT, is a respiratory therapist at the Sharp Allison deRose Rehabilitation Center.
