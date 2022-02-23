What health worries keep you up at night? Perhaps they relate to chronic illness or mental health, COVID-19 or cancer. Do you have concerns about your own health or the health of a loved one — maybe a parent or child?

Whatever your health concerns may be, local health officials and organizations want to hear from you. As a member of the San Diego community, you are invited to complete a countywide health survey for the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

The Community Health Needs Assessment is done once every three years by the Hospital Association of San Diego and Imperial Counties (HASDIC). HASDIC is a nonprofit organization representing 38 hospitals and integrated health systems in San Diego County and Imperial County.

Since 1956, the organization has worked to advance the delivery of affordable, quality health care services within the two communities. Every private hospital, health system, health district, and behavioral health hospital in San Diego County — including Sharp HealthCare — participates in the community assessment project.

Participation in HASDIC and the assessment is aligned with Sharp’s mission to improve the health of the San Diego community with a commitment to excellence. The information provided by the survey is used to inform programs and services beyond Sharp’s medical facilities. This includes free health screenings, resources and transportation to those in need; training and career pathway programs for students; and education and support to members of our community.

“Through Sharp’s CHNA work, input from our community provides critical insight into the programs we develop, evolve and sustain to address community needs,” says Jillian Warriner, manager of Sharp’s Community Benefit and Health Improvement program. “It is essential that we start with this information — the needs of San Diegans voiced by San Diegans — to ensure that we are headed in the right direction in our community efforts.”

About the survey

The 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) survey asks your views on health and what makes being healthy difficult. You’re also asked to weigh in on what gives you hope when it comes to your health and the health of those around you, as well as how you think our community supports health for you and your family, friends and neighbors.

“The information collected in this survey contributes to our understanding of the most important needs in San Diego,” says Lindsey Wade, HASDIC senior vice president. “Many things have changed over the past few years, and the findings will guide local hospitals and organizations in their efforts to adapt and create programs to improve the health of San Diegans.”

According to Wade, the online survey will take approximately 7 to 10 minutes to complete and is open until March 7. The survey is available in Arabic, English, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese. Your responses will be completely confidential and cannot be traced back to you. However, your individual input will be invaluable.

“We cannot have an impact on the health and well-being of the community members we serve if we do not start with their needs, their concerns and their voices,” Warriner says.

Learn more about Sharp’s Community Benefit programs and take the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) survey.