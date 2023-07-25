Saving a life through CPR (video)

By The Health News Team | July 25, 2023

Pamela Kahn, 43, was at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns for a medical procedure when she went into sudden cardiac arrest. During the procedure, a nurse revived Pamela by performing CPR and saving her life.

According to the American Heart Association, 436,000 people in the U.S. die from cardiac arrest each year. Pamela now spends her time teaching others about the importance of learning CPR.

Watch the video above to learn more about Pamela's story.

