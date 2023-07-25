RSV vaccine on the horizon
Parents and health experts laud the coming RSV vaccines for infants.
Pamela Kahn, 43, was at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns for a medical procedure when she went into sudden cardiac arrest. During the procedure, a nurse revived Pamela by performing CPR and saving her life.
According to the American Heart Association, 436,000 people in the U.S. die from cardiac arrest each year. Pamela now spends her time teaching others about the importance of learning CPR.
Watch the video above to learn more about Pamela's story.
A minimally invasive procedure relieved Jim Stevenson’s discomfort during swallowing, which was caused by a condition known as achalasia.
