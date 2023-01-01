Joanna Adamczak, MD
Joanna Adamczak, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Maternal fetal medicine (board certified)
About Joanna Adamczak, MD
I never decided to become a physician, I always knew I would be one and I pursued that goal. My philosophy toward patient care is to treat each patient as an individual and make them feel as comfortable as possible during a potentially very stressful time. I recognize that each patient is different and may have different needs and preferences. I try to create treatment plans and present different care options to achieve a common goal while staying up to date on current practices. Travel is a passion for me, my husband and our 2-year-old son. We try to experience new cultures any time we can. If not traveling the world, we enjoy living in America's favorite city and spending time at the beach.
Age:47
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Polish
Education
St. George's University:Medical School
Saint Barnabas Hospital:Internship
University of Pennsylvania:Fellowship
St. Barnabas Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1447428420
Special recognitions
