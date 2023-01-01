About Joanna Adamczak, MD

I never decided to become a physician, I always knew I would be one and I pursued that goal. My philosophy toward patient care is to treat each patient as an individual and make them feel as comfortable as possible during a potentially very stressful time. I recognize that each patient is different and may have different needs and preferences. I try to create treatment plans and present different care options to achieve a common goal while staying up to date on current practices. Travel is a passion for me, my husband and our 2-year-old son. We try to experience new cultures any time we can. If not traveling the world, we enjoy living in America's favorite city and spending time at the beach.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Polish

Education St. George's University : Medical School

Saint Barnabas Hospital : Internship

University of Pennsylvania : Fellowship

St. Barnabas Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus High-risk pregnancy

