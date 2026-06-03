Having a baby after 35: What to know
More women are having babies after 35. Learn what the trend means for pregnancy and why health may matter more than age.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
OBGYN
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
OBGYN
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Sharp Chula Vista Perinatal Ultrasound
751 Medical Center Court
CHULA VISTA, CA 91911
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619-502-8400
Fax: 619-502-8401
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Perinatal Ultrasound
8851 Center Drive, Suite 201
La Mesa, CA 91942
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619-740-4968
Fax: 619-740-4957
Sharp Mary Birch High-Risk Pregnancy Clinic
8010 Frost Street
Suite 414
SAN DIEGO, CA 92123
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Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine Encinitas
777 N. El Camino Real
Suite 200
Encinitas, CA 92024
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858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841
Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine Murrieta
25395 Hancock Ave.
Suite 210
Murrieta, CA 92562
Get directions
858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841
Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine San Diego
8010 Frost St.
Suite 408
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841
United Medical Doctors
777 North El Camino Real
Suite 200
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions
858-541-4800
Fax: 858-541-4841
Sharp Mary Birch Maternal-Fetal Medicine San Diego
8010 Frost St.
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United Medical Doctors
777 North El Camino Real
Monday
Tuesday
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I never decided to become a physician, I always knew I would be one and I pursued that goal. My philosophy toward patient care is to treat each patient as an individual and make them feel as comfortable as possible during a potentially very stressful time. I recognize that each patient is different and may have different needs and preferences. I try to create treatment plans and present different care options to achieve a common goal while staying up to date on current practices. Travel is a passion for me, my husband and our 2-year-old son. We try to experience new cultures any time we can. If not traveling the world, we enjoy living in America's favorite city and spending time at the beach.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1447428420
Joanna E. Adamczak, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joanna E. Adamczak, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joanna E. Adamczak, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Joanna E. Adamczak, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
More women are having babies after 35. Learn what the trend means for pregnancy and why health may matter more than age.
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