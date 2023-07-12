Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is an integral part of your overall wellness. Being overweight can lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, sleep issues, stroke, some cancers and more.

Yet many still struggle to keep their weight in check; and worse, obesity has become an epidemic in our country. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, 1 in 3 adults are overweight, 2 in 5 adults have obesity, and 1 in 11 adults have severe obesity.

One roadblock to reaching a healthy weight is that many people find weight loss to be stressful and challenging. There are several competing opinions, programs and lifestyle changes to consider. It can be hard to know which path to take for healthy weight loss.

However, Sharp Coronado Hospital has launched a new weight loss program to help people lose weight and improve their health. “Our weight loss program was designed to provide personalized plans to help each client reach their health goals,” says Sandy Younan, MDA, RDN, a registered dietitian at Sharp Coronado.

Program participants first meet one-on-one with a registered dietitian to discuss their goals. They then work together to develop a personalized nutrition and exercise plan.

“During the initial consultation, we work together to create a realistic and achievable weight loss plan to help you successfully see results,” says Younan. “We will discuss goals, struggles or challenges, current lifestyle, routine and more so that we can tailor a weight loss plan to each client and their needs.”

With guidance from the dietitian, a participant can choose the services that best fit their needs, including additional sessions with a dietitian, support group sessions and more. They can also opt for meetings with an accountability coach who helps clients reach their goals and provides support to stay on track. The program will also provide participants with practical weight management skills related to nutrition, healthy lifestyle, behavior modification and more.

“If weekends are a struggle for clients when it comes to staying on track with healthy eating goals, then we discuss why they are a struggle and create a realistic game plan to help overcome that challenge,” says Younan. “When creating a plan, we will look at a client’s typical schedule, lifestyle and preferences, while still trying to include some of their favorite foods.”

Sharp Coronado also offers integrative services available through the Sewall Healthy Living Center, such as acupuncture and personal training. These treatments can help support weight loss goals.

An initial virtual consultation with a registered dietitian is required to begin the program. Sharp Coronado does not accept health insurance for this program. However, packages with discounted rates are available for follow-up sessions with a dietitian and an accountability coach. Additionally, discounts on all services are available for Sharp employees and volunteers.

To learn more, visit Sharp Coronado’s weight loss program or call 619-522-3798.