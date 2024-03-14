Going for gold: Sharp doctor preps Team USA for Paris
A Sharp-affiliated surgeon supported his country this summer by volunteering as a physician with Team USA.
Staying physically fit is one of the best things you can do for your health. A regular exercise routine can strengthen your body, reduce the risk of disease and improve your mood and mental health. Our expert team of doctors, trainers and nutritionists shares exercise and fitness news, helping you stay motivated and safe on your road to optimal fitness.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.