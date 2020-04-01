Sharp Grossmont Hospital recently earned a Comprehensive Stroke Center designation. This is the highest designation for stroke care by The Joint Commission, and places Sharp Grossmont among an elite group of hospitals nationwide that have the capabilities to quickly and effectively treat all types of stroke, even the most complex cases.

“As a Comprehensive Stroke Center, Sharp Grossmont is able to admit and treat patients who require intensive care and specialized techniques that aren’t always available at most primary stroke centers,” says Mary Elington, vice president of Orthopedics and Neurosciences at Sharp HealthCare.

Advanced care for the community

With the help of a $4 million gift from the Grossmont Healthcare District, along with other generous donors, Sharp Grossmont was able to enhance its stroke program to meet the rigorous national standards required for designation.

Such enhancements included improving door-to-treatment times, building a solid infrastructure that includes research and community education, and implementing state-of-the-art imaging and surgical technologies, such as biplane angiography offered at the Burr Heart & Vascular Center.

“Being a Comprehensive Stroke Center ensures better outcomes and recovery for our patients,” says Dr. Ryan Viets, an interventional neuroradiologist affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “Here at Sharp Grossmont, we have measures in place to offer a continuum of care where we can perform advanced procedures to immediately treat stroke once someone enters our Emergency Department, to surgery for serious cases, all the way to post-treatment rehabilitation and therapy to help our patients return to their daily lives.”

Watch the video above to learn more about stroke care at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.