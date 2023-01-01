About Ryan Viets, MD

I chose to become a physician because I wanted to be part of the solution to complex medical problems, and believed that by using my innate abilities, I could make a difference in patients' lives. I feel that good patient care requires excellent communication between patient and physician. I work together with my patients to develop a treatment plan that is not only appropriate, but also incorporates the thoughts and concerns of the patient. I am almost always available to my patients by telephone after our clinic visit, should any new questions or issues arise. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife, skiing, mountain biking and golfing.

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Veets

Languages: English , German

Education White Memorial Medical Center : Internship

University of Southern California : Medical School

Barnes Hospital (St. Louis, MO) : Fellowship

Beth Israel Medical Center : Residency



Areas of focus Acute ischemic stroke therapy

Aneurysm embolization

Brain tumor embolization

Epidural injections

Head and neck tumor embolization

Lumbar puncture

Myelography

Sclerotherapy for lymphatic malformation

Spinal tumor embolization

Transforaminal injections

Vascular malformation embolization

