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Ryan B. Viets, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Interventional neuroradiology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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California Center for Neurointerventional Surgery

858-720-0900
Fax: 619-566-0620

11199 Sorrento Valley Road
Suite 203
San Diego, CA 92121

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. California Center for Neurointerventional Surgery

    11199 Sorrento Valley Road
    Suite 203
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    858-720-0900
    Fax: 619-566-0620

Care schedule

California Center for Neurointerventional Surgery

11199 Sorrento Valley Road

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    Monday

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About Ryan B. Viets, MD

I chose to become a physician because I wanted to be part of the solution to complex medical problems, and believed that by using my innate abilities, I could make a difference in patients' lives. I feel that good patient care requires excellent communication between patient and physician. I work together with my patients to develop a treatment plan that is not only appropriate, but also incorporates the thoughts and concerns of the patient. I am almost always available to my patients by telephone after our clinic visit, should any new questions or issues arise. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife, skiing, mountain biking and golfing.

Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Veets

Education

White Memorial Medical Center: Internship
University of Southern California: Medical School
Barnes Hospital (St. Louis, MO): Fellowship
Beth Israel Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1568617108

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ryan B. Viets, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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