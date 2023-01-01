Ryan Viets, MD
Medical Doctor
Diagnostic radiology (board certified)
Interventional neuroradiology
XRO: X-Ray Medical Group, Inc.8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 102
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Ryan Viets, MD
I chose to become a physician because I wanted to be part of the solution to complex medical problems, and believed that by using my innate abilities, I could make a difference in patients' lives. I feel that good patient care requires excellent communication between patient and physician. I work together with my patients to develop a treatment plan that is not only appropriate, but also incorporates the thoughts and concerns of the patient. I am almost always available to my patients by telephone after our clinic visit, should any new questions or issues arise. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife, skiing, mountain biking and golfing.
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Veets
Languages:English, German
Education
White Memorial Medical Center:Internship
University of Southern California:Medical School
Barnes Hospital (St. Louis, MO):Fellowship
Beth Israel Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acute ischemic stroke therapy
- Aneurysm embolization
- Brain tumor embolization
- Epidural injections
- Head and neck tumor embolization
- Lumbar puncture
- Myelography
- Sclerotherapy for lymphatic malformation
- Spinal tumor embolization
- Transforaminal injections
- Vascular malformation embolization
NPI
1568617108
Insurance plans accepted
Ryan Viets, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ryan Viets, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ryan Viets, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
