Stroke: Why every minute matters
In just 30 minutes following a stroke, Janie Denow was in the hands of the neurology experts she needed.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional neuroradiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Interventional neuroradiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
California Center for Neurointerventional Surgery
11199 Sorrento Valley Road
Suite 203
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
858-720-0900
Fax: 619-566-0620
California Center for Neurointerventional Surgery
11199 Sorrento Valley Road
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I chose to become a physician because I wanted to be part of the solution to complex medical problems, and believed that by using my innate abilities, I could make a difference in patients' lives. I feel that good patient care requires excellent communication between patient and physician. I work together with my patients to develop a treatment plan that is not only appropriate, but also incorporates the thoughts and concerns of the patient. I am almost always available to my patients by telephone after our clinic visit, should any new questions or issues arise. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my wife, skiing, mountain biking and golfing.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1568617108
Ryan B. Viets, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ryan B. Viets, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ryan B. Viets, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
In just 30 minutes following a stroke, Janie Denow was in the hands of the neurology experts she needed.
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