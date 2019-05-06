New graduate nurses face many challenges when transitioning from academia to clinical practice. In support of Sharp HealthCare’s vision to be the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care, Sharp has created a positive and supportive environment to facilitate each nurse’s transition into the workforce through its Nurse Residency Program.

“We recognize that these graduates need a lot of support from the entire team, so we have incorporated key teaching strategies and opportunities for them to succeed,” says Kim Failla, PhD, RN, NE-BC, director of nursing workforce transition at Sharp HealthCare.

These opportunities include reflective learning to help nurses develop critical thinking skills, face time with the hospital’s chief nursing officer, and frequent conferences to provide feedback.

Along with a mentor, each nurse is also paired with a staff nurse, or preceptor, to provide individualized clinical training and a valuable learning experience that models safe patient care using evidence-based practice.

Of course, all of this starts with choosing the right new graduate nurse.

“We put much effort into our candidate interview process,” says Failla. “We want to make sure they are the right fit for Sharp and that they exhibit our core values of integrity, caring, safety, innovation and excellence.”

To find these nurses, Sharp collaborates with local colleges and universities, including Point Loma Nazarene University, Azusa Pacific University, University of San Diego, San Diego State University, Grossmont Community College and Southwestern Community College.

“Within San Diego County, we also recruit from National University and California State University San Marcos,” adds Failla.

Since the beginning, the Nurse Residency Program at Sharp HealthCare has proven highly successful.

“We have effectively transitioned hundreds of new graduate nurses to professional practice,” says Failla. “A resilient nursing workforce is crucial to Sharp’s delivery of high-quality health care, which is why this program is so important.”

It is also well-received by the graduate nurses themselves.

“I have heard nurses say that they are grateful for so much support and for such a welcoming environment,” says Failla. “They are excited to be in a well-organized program that provides the resources they need to start their nursing careers.”

