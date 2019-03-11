Taking care of patients — and neighbors (video)

By The Health News Team | March 11, 2019

Dr. Kenneth Johnson brings significant knowledge and experience to his job as a hematologist and oncologist affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. Not only is he well-versed in the most advanced technologies and treatments for cancer, he also knows what it feels like to lose a loved one to cancer. That knowledge gives patients and families power, as they partner with the team at the Barnhart Cancer Center to develop a care plan.

This work is personal for Dr. Johnson. Not just because of his own experience with cancer, but because he is a member of the community he serves.

“I take pride in the fact that we serve our population in the South Bay,” explains Dr. Johnson. “I want to make sure that people in the community feel that they’re getting the best quality of care they possibly can, without having to leave the area.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Dr. Johnson and how he serves the community he’s proud to call home.

If you or someone you care about is facing a cancer diagnosis, learn more about the extraordinary level of care offered in the South Bay at Sharp Chula Vista.

The Health News Team

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Dr. Kenneth Johnson

Dr. Kenneth Johnson

Dr. Kenneth Johnson is a board-certified hematologist and oncologist affiliated with Sharp HealthCare. He is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

