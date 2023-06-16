Kenneth Johnson, MD
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
South County Hematology & Oncology769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Kenneth Johnson, MD
Age:56
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
National Naval Medical Center:Internship
National Naval Medical Center:Residency
Georgetown University:Medical School
National Naval Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Bloodless medicine
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- End-of-life care
- Second opinions
NPI
1063527711
Insurance plans accepted
Kenneth Johnson, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
46 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 16, 2023
5.0
Good all well.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Johnson always listens attentively and answers all questions.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Johnson is a very caring person. He answers all my questions & listens attentively.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Kenneth Johnson, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kenneth Johnson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
