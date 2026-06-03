About Kenneth B. Johnson, MD

I take pride in the fact that we provide comprehensive cancer care to a wide variety of cancer diagnoses. We take advantage of all of the latest technologic advances, including liquid biopsies. We provide personalized cancer care to all patients, which can include targeted therapy, immunotherapy and conventional chemotherapy. We also manage all benign hematology diseases, including anemia, platelet disorders and coagulation abnormalities, among many others.

Age: 59

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male



Education National Naval Medical Center : Internship

National Naval Medical Center : Residency

Georgetown University : Medical School

National Naval Medical Center : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.