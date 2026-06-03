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Kenneth B. Johnson, MD

4.9

74 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

South County Hematology & Oncology

619-482-8430

769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. South County Hematology & Oncology

    769 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 202
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-482-8430

About Kenneth B. Johnson, MD

I take pride in the fact that we provide comprehensive cancer care to a wide variety of cancer diagnoses. We take advantage of all of the latest technologic advances, including liquid biopsies. We provide personalized cancer care to all patients, which can include targeted therapy, immunotherapy and conventional chemotherapy. We also manage all benign hematology diseases, including anemia, platelet disorders and coagulation abnormalities, among many others.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male

Education

National Naval Medical Center: Internship
National Naval Medical Center: Residency
Georgetown University: Medical School
National Naval Medical Center: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1063527711

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kenneth B. Johnson, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

74 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

4.0

Good.

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

Dr. Johnson is always personable, informative and caring. He is most caring.

Verified Patient

May 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Johnson is very knowledgeable and listens. He is one of the best doctors I have had the pleasure to interact and receive care from.

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kenneth is good dr. Great!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.