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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
South County Hematology & Oncology
769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91911
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I take pride in the fact that we provide comprehensive cancer care to a wide variety of cancer diagnoses. We take advantage of all of the latest technologic advances, including liquid biopsies. We provide personalized cancer care to all patients, which can include targeted therapy, immunotherapy and conventional chemotherapy. We also manage all benign hematology diseases, including anemia, platelet disorders and coagulation abnormalities, among many others.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1063527711
Kenneth B. Johnson, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
4.9
74 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
4.0
Good.
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
Dr. Johnson is always personable, informative and caring. He is most caring.
Verified Patient
May 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Johnson is very knowledgeable and listens. He is one of the best doctors I have had the pleasure to interact and receive care from.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kenneth is good dr. Great!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kenneth B. Johnson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kenneth B. Johnson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kenneth B. Johnson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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