Tandoori chicken in curry yogurt sauce (recipe)

Food is more than just fuel for the body. When done well, food can bring us together, remind of us home and nourish both the body and soul.

This is the philosophy behind the Nourish menu at the Mindful Cafés at Sharp HealthCare facilities. Based on the “blue zones” around the world where residents live in good health to age 100 or longer, the specially designed menu items combine lean proteins, pre- and probiotics and anti-inflammatory ingredients.

Among the most popular is this recipe for Tandoori chicken in curry yogurt sauce, which includes healthful ingredients such as Greek yogurt, garlic and rich, leafy greens.

Tandoori Chicken in Curry Yogurt Sauce With Braised Collard Greens

For a vegetarian option, used curry-braised tofu.