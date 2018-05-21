Tandoori chicken in curry yogurt sauce (recipe)

Top 10 tips for health and wellness
These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.
Food is more than just fuel for the body. When done well, food can bring us together, remind of us home and nourish both the body and soul.
This is the philosophy behind the Nourish menu at the Mindful Cafés at Sharp HealthCare facilities. Based on the “blue zones” around the world where residents live in good health to age 100 or longer, the specially designed menu items combine lean proteins, pre- and probiotics and anti-inflammatory ingredients.
Among the most popular is this recipe for Tandoori chicken in curry yogurt sauce, which includes healthful ingredients such as Greek yogurt, garlic and rich, leafy greens.
Tandoori Chicken in Curry Yogurt Sauce With Braised Collard Greens
For a vegetarian option, used curry-braised tofu.
For chicken:
6 boneless chicken breasts
2 tablespoons garam masala
1 1/2 cups Greek yogurt
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Juice from one lemon
1/4 cup paprika
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons minced shallot
Sea salt, pinch to season
Pepper, pinch to season
For collard greens:
1 garlic clove, smashed
1/2 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
6 cups collard greens, chopped
Preheat oven to 350°F. Rub chicken breasts with garam masala, and set aside. Add Greek yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, remaining garam masala, paprika, garlic and shallots and whisk together. Marinate chicken in yogurt mix for 1 hour.
Remove chicken from marinade and place on sheet tray with rack. Roast for 12 minutes, or until chicken is done.
To prepare collard greens, add olive oil and garlic to medium skillet, and sauté garlic until aromatic. Add chopped collard greens and sauté over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Add vegetable stock and simmer over low heat until liquid is nearly dry. Remove from heat, season and serve with chicken.
