San Diego is — unfortunately — not immune to disasters like earthquakes and wildfires. However, Sharp HealthCare's Emergency Preparedness team is dedicated to ensuring the safety and readiness of the organization and its community in the face of emergencies.

The team’s mission is to provide a comprehensive and integrated emergency preparedness program that coordinates Sharp’s resources to protect life, property and the environment. They play a crucial role in safeguarding the health and safety of patients, staff and the community by being well-prepared for any emergency, from natural and technological to human-caused.

According to Danisha Jenkins, director of Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Strategic Innovation, the Emergency Preparedness team coordinates with San Diego City and County agencies to ensure a cohesive and effective response to area emergencies. This collaboration involves developing and maintaining emergency response plans, participating in joint training sessions and drills, and establishing communication protocols to provide timely updates during emergencies.

“By working closely with local government agencies, the team enhances its ability to manage resources and mitigate risks effectively,” Jenkins says. “Additionally, we collaborate with Sharp’s public information officer to ensure effective communication during emergencies, such as critical updates and safety instructions.”

The role you play

Jenkins says that the community plays an essential role in emergency preparedness by ensuring they and their loved ones have what they need in an emergency. A “go-bag” — a sturdy and easy-to-carry backpack or duffle bag containing things you will want to have with you if you must leave in a hurry — should contain enough supplies to last for at least three days and should not weigh more than you can carry.

She recommends that a go-bag includes:

Water and food Bottled water

Non-perishable snacks or energy bars Clothing Extra clothing (suitable for daytime and night temperatures)

Sturdy shoes

Warm jacket or blanket First-aid kit Bandages and antiseptic wipes

Pain relievers

Personal medications Tools and supplies Multi-tool or Swiss Army knife

Flashlight with extra batteries

Matches or a lighter Communication devices Mobile phones, pads and laptops

Portable phone charger

Emergency contact list Personal items Identification and important documents

Cash in small denominations

Prescription eyewear Hygiene products Toothbrush and toothpaste

Wet wipes and hand sanitizer Miscellaneous Map of the local area

Whistle for signaling

In case of wildfires

According to the American Red Cross, wildfires are among California’s most common disasters. To prepare, Jenkins stresses the importance of community involvement. Local communities should be engaged in fire prevention and preparedness efforts, such as learning how to protect homes and properties.

Climate change awareness is also essential, she says. The role of climate change in increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires and implementing strategies to mitigate climate-related risks should not be ignored.

“By fostering collaboration and communication, the Emergency Preparedness team at Sharp aims to build a resilient community capable of effectively handling emergencies,” Jenkins says. “Through these efforts, communities can improve their resilience and readiness for future fire events, ultimately reducing the impact of such disasters.”

The most important thing to do if a wildfire is burning near you is to prepare to get family members and pets out of harm’s ways quickly and safely. Know where to get reliable news and information about wildfires and evacuations and evacuate immediately if told by authorities to do so. If you are trapped and unable to evacuate for any reason, call 911.

“Along with all the safety tips provided, addressing the psychological impact of emergencies on individuals and communities should not be overlooked,” Jenkins says. “Providing mental health support and resources before, during and after an emergency event can also help expedite the recovery effort.”

Learn more about wildfire safety in San Diego by visiting the Fire Safe Council of San Diego website.