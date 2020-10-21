Tips for eating healthy when ordering Italian food

By The Health News Team | October 21, 2020
Tips for eating healthy when ordering Italian food

Believe it or not, you can eat well and still be health-conscious when dining at an Italian restaurant. Try these tips and tricks for satisfying that comfort food craving without busting your calorie budget.

Start light
An Italian meal is not complete without pasta and sauce. To offset your initial hunger, start with a salad and skip the garlic bread. A caprese salad provides antioxidants from the tomatoes or opt for a small dinner salad with oil and vinegar on the side. Another healthier choice is a cup of pasta e fagioli or minestrone soup, both of which are broth-based and typically loaded with beans and vegetables.

Portion before you eat
Being careful about how much you eat is a great way to maintain a healthy diet without feeling deprived. The majority of pasta dishes can be close to two servings. Ask for a to-go box right away, in order to portion out the meal before you begin eating. This will leave you feeling satisfied but not stuffed.

Look for healthier options
Many popular dishes offered at Italian restaurants are ones that are traditionally reserved for holidays and special occasions in Italy — and they tend to be very high in fat and calories. Fortunately, you can still find plenty of healthy and tasty options on most Italian menus.
Because Italy is surrounded by the sea on three sides, nearly every Italian restaurant offers one or more seafood dishes. Try the grilled fish. It is often prepared with olives, capers and a variety of vegetables — and even cannellini beans — making it super flavorful and satisfying.
Choose either a tomato sauce or an olive oil-based sauce instead of a high-fat cream sauce.
At home, skip the pasta and make zucchini ribbons by using a spiral cutter. Add tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, artichokes, bell peppers, onion, cheese and your favorite pasta sauce. You won’t miss the pasta because the dish has so much flavor.
Cooking Italian at home? Try these lighter options from Sharp Health News:

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up