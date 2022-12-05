Our faces naturally lose subcutaneous fat and collagen as we get older. And with a loss of elasticity and facial muscles being used closer to the skin's surface, smile lines and crow's feet become more noticeable. However, injectable dermal fillers can help to soften these lines, restore volume and improve facial symmetry.

“While it is very important to be seen by a reputable and licensed health care provider who is experienced in injecting dermal fillers, it is also essential that you know all aspects of fillers prior to an appointment,” says Dominic Lomibao, a nurse practitioner at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center’s Cosmetic Lounge.

To ensure you get the most out of this minimally invasive procedure, Lomibao offers the following tips:

Educate yourself on dermal fillers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates these gel-like substances and their safe and effective use when injected into facial tissue. While there are different types of dermal fillers, not all have been approved by the FDA. Certain products sold to the public have the potential to be contaminated. FDA-approved dermal fillers include:

* Hyaluronic acid, a sugar that is naturally found in the body

* Calcium hydroxylapatite, a mineral and a major component of bone

* Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), a biodegradable, synthetic material

Know the common risks.

As with any medical procedure, there are potential risks associated with injecting dermal fillers. However, severe complications are uncommon. Common risks may include skin irritation, redness, swelling, bruising and pimples that look like acne.

If you are taking medications; have a history of allergies to dermal filler ingredients, neurological problems, facial cold sores or other skin conditions; or if you may be pregnant, speak with your doctor to ensure this procedure is right for you.

Choose the areas you would like to improve.

Before the consultation with your doctor, know your goals and the areas you would like to rejuvenate. If you are looking to do more than simply address facial lines and volume, then surgery, such as a face, eyebrow or eye lift, may be the best approach for long-term results. However, dermal fillers can be used in conjunction with facial rejuvenation surgery.

It’s also important to consider what lifestyle changes you will need to make to sustain your desired results. Some changes may include refraining from smoking, staying hydrated, applying sunblock frequently and eating a healthy diet.

Choose a qualified injector.

Placing your trust in a licensed and highly skilled medical specialist should be top of mind when deciding to get dermal fillers. Credentials can make the difference in achieving and attaining desired results while lowering the possible risks associated with this treatment.

