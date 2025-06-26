Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center welcomed two players from the San Diego FC to the hospital on June 9 in early celebration of Father’s Day.

Players Marcus Ingvartsen and Ema Boateng visited the Sharp Chula Vista Center for Women & Newborns, where they met excited parents and their sweet bundles of joy. During their visit, they waved hello to their tiniest fans and handed out San Diego FC gifts, including hats for the dads and branded onesies for the babies. The players continued scoring smiles and memories with Sharp Chula Vista nurses and staff, signing autographs and taking photos along the way.

Sharp HealthCare is proud to be the official health care and health insurance partner of San Diego FC.

Watch the video above to catch a glimpse of the day’s special moments.

