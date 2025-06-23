We all know the importance of protecting our skin from the sun’s harmful rays. But did you know that kids are particularly at risk? With thinner and more delicate skin, their increased sensitivity makes them more vulnerable to UV radiation. What’s more, severe sunburns in childhood, especially those involving blisters, can double the risk of developing melanoma later in life.

“I know firsthand how hard it is to keep hats, sunglasses and sunscreen on children – yet, we must,” says Dr. Julie Roth, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “The sun reflects off the sand, light surfaces and the water. Even if kids are sitting in the shade, the sun could be damaging their skin.”

Safeguarding your child’s skin

A significant portion of lifetime sun exposure occurs before the age 18, meaning early-life sunburns can have long-lasting effects. Keep your kids’ skin sunburn-free by following these quick tips:

Use sunscreen. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to all exposed skin, even on cloudy days. Reapply every two hours and after swimming or sweating.

Wear protective clothing. Dress children in tightly woven, long-sleeved shirts, long pants and wide-brimmed hats. Use clothing with a UV Protection Factor (UPF) rating.

Seek shade. Encourage outdoor activities before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. to sun exposure.

Use sunglasses. Protect children's eyes with sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays.

Play all day, the earth-conscious way

If you’re planning a beach day with your little ones, expect deep digs, high castles and a beach blanket full of sand. But no damage they do could come close to what the wrong sunscreen can do to the environment.

“Ingredients in some sunscreens have devastating effects on our oceans,” says Dr. Roth. “As these ingredients wash off our bodies, they can bleach the reefs, which, in turn, can negatively impact our marine life.”

Choose reef-safe products that help preserve our coastal waters and protect your skin by:

Avoiding oxybenzone, octinoxate and other harmful UV filters

Using non-nano zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as active ingredients

Using products labeled as reef-safe, reef-friendly or ocean-safe

Using products that come in biodegradable packaging

These tips will make a day at the beach safe, and once home, you’ll have happy memories of the day — and no sunburns.

