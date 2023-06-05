Making the most of life after a cancer diagnosis
Getting pregnant isn’t always as simple as your high school health teacher warned you it might be. For some people hoping to get pregnant through intercourse, conceiving a baby can be emotionally and physically challenging.
In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 10% of women in the U.S. have difficulty getting pregnant. But there are a few methods that might help increase your chance of pregnancy.
According to Dr. Wendy Shelly, a reproductive endocrinology and infertility doctor affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, the first step for those trying to conceive is having regular intercourse.
“If a couple is trying to get pregnant, and the female partner has regular menstrual cycles every 26 to 32 days, I recommend having intercourse every other day or every third day,” Dr. Shelly says. “This should occur from around cycle day 10 to cycle day 20, with cycle day 1 being the first day of full menstrual flow.”
Dr. Shelly also recommends tracking your ovulation, which is the release of an egg, or ovum, from one of the ovaries. This can be done by using ovulation predictor kits or apps; or tracking your periods, temperature and cervical mucous (vaginal discharge).
Ovulation typically occurs about 12 to 16 days before your period starts. Your vaginal discharge will likely be wetter, clearer and more slippery during ovulation. And your body temperature may also be a little higher.
Top 3 methods to track fertility
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office on Women's Health explains the top three ways to know when you are most fertile:
“While these methods can be helpful to reassure yourself that you are ovulating, it is important to remember not to focus too much on that ‘one day,’” Dr. Shelly says. “Remember, a broader time frame for sperm and egg to meet is best. These methods can also be frustrating and unreliable, so don’t be afraid to try different ovulation monitoring options.”
Additionally, Dr. Shelly recommends couples try to avoid stress when attempting to get pregnant. “Stress associated with trying to conceive can reduce sexual esteem, satisfaction and frequency of intercourse,” she says. “What’s more, a couple’s stress worsens when trying to time intercourse based on ovulation predictor methods or a strict schedule.”
Talk with your doctor about any concerns you have about getting pregnant. While intercourse is the most common way to get pregnant, pregnancy can also be achieved through procedures that don’t require intercourse. These include donor insemination, putting donated sperm directly into the uterus, and in vitro fertilization, joining a female’s egg and male’s sperm in a laboratory and transferring the resulting embryo into the uterus.
Learn more about tracking your ovulation and other ways to prepare for pregnancy at a free “Planning for Pregnancy” virtual class on Tuesday, June 6, or Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 7:30 pm.
