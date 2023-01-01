About Wendy Shelly, MD

I start your care by listening. Every couple or individual seeking fertility care is unique. I take the time to gain an understanding of your general health issues, as those may influence your reproductive care. I focus on developing a relationship based on trust and understanding to help patients better cope with the stress and "loss of control" often associated with fertility care. From initial consult, through diagnosis, creation of the treatment plan and then treatment and follow-up, I stay with you. Our entire team is committed to providing fertility care in a supportive, friendly, and efficient environment to help you achieve your reproductive goals.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Pennsylvania State University : Medical School

University of Virginia : Internship

University of Virginia : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Fellowship



Areas of focus Artificial insemination

Endometriosis

Fertility - female

Fertility - male

Hysteroscopy

Hysteroscopy - operative

In vitro fertilization (IVF)

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)

LGBTQ health

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)

Recurrent pregnancy loss

