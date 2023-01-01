Wendy Shelly, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 120
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Fertility Specialists Medical Group8010 Frost St
Suite P
San Diego, CA 92123
About Wendy Shelly, MD
I start your care by listening. Every couple or individual seeking fertility care is unique. I take the time to gain an understanding of your general health issues, as those may influence your reproductive care. I focus on developing a relationship based on trust and understanding to help patients better cope with the stress and "loss of control" often associated with fertility care. From initial consult, through diagnosis, creation of the treatment plan and then treatment and follow-up, I stay with you. Our entire team is committed to providing fertility care in a supportive, friendly, and efficient environment to help you achieve your reproductive goals.
Age:48
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Pennsylvania State University:Medical School
University of Virginia:Internship
University of Virginia:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Artificial insemination
- Endometriosis
- Fertility - female
- Fertility - male
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- In vitro fertilization (IVF)
- Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI)
- LGBTQ health
- Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD)
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
NPI
1871530147
Insurance plans accepted
Wendy Shelly, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Wendy Shelly, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wendy Shelly, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
