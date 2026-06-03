Trying to get pregnant? Do this often
If you’re hoping to get pregnant, increase your frequency of intercourse and follow these other tips from Dr. Wendy Shelly.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 120
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Get directions
Fertility Specialists Medical Group
8010 Frost St
Suite P
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
I start your care by listening. Every couple or individual seeking fertility care is unique. I take the time to gain an understanding of your general health issues, as those may influence your reproductive care. I focus on developing a relationship based on trust and understanding to help patients better cope with the stress and "loss of control" often associated with fertility care. From initial consult, through diagnosis, creation of the treatment plan and then treatment and follow-up, I stay with you. Our entire team is committed to providing fertility care in a supportive, friendly, and efficient environment to help you achieve your reproductive goals.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1871530147
Wendy B. Shelly, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wendy B. Shelly, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Wendy B. Shelly, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Wendy B. Shelly, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
If you’re hoping to get pregnant, increase your frequency of intercourse and follow these other tips from Dr. Wendy Shelly.
Tracking ovulation, which is the release of an egg, or ovum, from one of the ovaries, can help increase your chances of getting pregnant.
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