Veggie and lentil lasagna (recipe)

This twist on a classic keeps the crunch but loses the oil, making for a healthier, protein-packed snack.
This lightened lasagna is heavy on veggies — not ricotta cheese — giving it a belly-warming goodness without added fat and calories.
“I love this recipe because it so well balanced with protein, fiber and healthy fats,” says Vince Alvarez, a clinical dietitian with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “While the lasagna has lots of vegetables already, pair it with salad for extra greens — and make it vegan by leaving out the eggs and mozzarella.”
2 eggs
8 ounces hummus
15 ounces extra-firm, non-GMO tofu
Cayenne pepper to taste, optional
3 cups tomato basil pasta sauce, divided
1/2 tablespoon vegetable spread
20 no-boil lasagna noodles
2 cups lentils, cooked and drained
4 cups organic baby spinach
1 large yellow squash, thinly sliced
2 cups light mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, mix eggs, tofu and hummus. In a separate bowl, mix tomato basil pasta sauce with cayenne pepper (if desired).
In a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish, assemble the lasagna, starting with a thin layer of vegetable spread atop the first layer of noodles so they don’t stick. Add a splash of tomato sauce mixture directly on top of the vegetable spread, then lay down the lasagna noodles to best fit the casserole dish. Top with 1/3-cup of tomato sauce, tofu and hummus mix, lentils, spinach, squash and cheese. Repeat to create 2 additional layers.
Cover with a sheet of aluminum foil and bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the noodles are soft. Uncover and let cool for 15 minutes. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Vince Alvarez is a clinical dietitian with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
