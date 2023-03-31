Veggie and lentil lasagna (recipe)

This lightened lasagna is heavy on veggies — not ricotta cheese — giving it a belly-warming goodness without added fat and calories.

“I love this recipe because it so well balanced with protein, fiber and healthy fats,” says Vince Alvarez, a clinical dietitian with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “While the lasagna has lots of vegetables already, pair it with salad for extra greens — and make it vegan by leaving out the eggs and mozzarella.”