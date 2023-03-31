Veggie and lentil lasagna (recipe)

By The Health News Team | March 31, 2023
Veggie and lentil lasagna

This lightened lasagna is heavy on veggies — not ricotta cheese — giving it a belly-warming goodness without added fat and calories.

“I love this recipe because it so well balanced with protein, fiber and healthy fats,” says Vince Alvarez, a clinical dietitian with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “While the lasagna has lots of vegetables already, pair it with salad for extra greens — and make it vegan by leaving out the eggs and mozzarella.”

Veggie and Lentil Lasagna

Prep time:
30 minutes
Total time:
1 hour, 15 minutes
Servings:
12

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs

  • 8 ounces hummus

  • 15 ounces extra-firm, non-GMO tofu

  • Cayenne pepper to taste, optional

  • 3 cups tomato basil pasta sauce, divided

  • 1/2 tablespoon vegetable spread

  • 20 no-boil lasagna noodles

  • 2 cups lentils, cooked and drained

  • 4 cups organic baby spinach

  • 1 large yellow squash, thinly sliced

  • 2 cups light mozzarella cheese

Directions

1

Prep the Mixtures

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, mix eggs, tofu and hummus. In a separate bowl, mix tomato basil pasta sauce with cayenne pepper (if desired).

2

Assemble the Lasagna

In a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish, assemble the lasagna, starting with a thin layer of vegetable spread atop the first layer of noodles so they don’t stick. Add a splash of tomato sauce mixture directly on top of the vegetable spread, then lay down the lasagna noodles to best fit the casserole dish. Top with 1/3-cup of tomato sauce, tofu and hummus mix, lentils, spinach, squash and cheese. Repeat to create 2 additional layers.

3

Cover, Cook and Enjoy

Cover with a sheet of aluminum foil and bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the noodles are soft. Uncover and let cool for 15 minutes. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

