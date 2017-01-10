Originally introduced to Mexico from the Spanish, sopa de albondigas (meatball soup) is a hearty comfort food on cold nights, and especially when you’re feeling sick.

Patti Ennis, clinical nutrition program manager at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, loves this healthy and delicious soup because it is nutritionally well-rounded — loaded with vegetables, rice and lean meats — and filling.

Although it might be tempting to throw all of the vegetables in the pot at once, by adding each type at the specified times below, you’ll get perfectly cooked veggies.

Albondigas (Mexican Meatball) Soup

Use lean ground beef and ground turkey in place of lamb and pork for a lighter soup.