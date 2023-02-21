We may be well into the second month of the new year, but that’s not stopping Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital caregivers JP Conly, clinical nurse, RN-BLS; and Nancy Earl, clinical lead, MA, MSN, from shopping, gift gathering and handing out care packages like it’s the holiday season.

The pair have been collecting and donating basic necessity items — namely socks — for homeless youth in San Diego for several years and say they have no intention of slowing down their efforts. They’ve even enlisted other fellow caregivers in their unit to do the same.

“In the past year alone, I have handed out more than 1,000 pairs of socks to those who are living in San Diego but are without homes,” says Conly. “Items like socks, clothing and basic necessities are things that make a big difference in their lives. And it makes me feel good to help.”

Conly says these simple items — and the mental health of homeless young adults — are often forgotten about, especially outside of the holiday season. That’s why he and Earl have partnered with local organization Urban Street Angels to help in every way they can — every month of the year.

Dedicated to serving San Diego’s homeless youth

Founded in 2012 to help tackle youth homelessness in the San Diego area, Urban Street Angels began as a small group of volunteers hitting the streets of San Diego several times a month with backpacks of supplies and home-cooked meals. The nonprofit group now also assists with supportive housing and job training programs for transition-age youth (ages 18 to 25) to help get them off the streets. It is a mission that struck right at the heart of Conly and Earl’s desire to give back and help others.

“Giving back to others has helped me better navigate several difficult years of the pandemic,” says Conly, who won a 2023 Sharp HealthCare C.O.R.E. award for his efforts, a recognition that honors those who exemplify The Sharp Experience. “I started volunteering on a regular basis after my mom passed away in 2008. My life is improved when I can give of myself to other in need. This has been a great opportunity.”

Earl says she feels the same way about giving back. She believes that we all have some level of responsibility to help those in our society who are less fortunate.

“It may sound cliché, but the young truly are our future,” Earl says. “The team at the Urban Street Angels organization understands this and they provide housing and supportive programs for our young homeless population. That’s why JP, some of our Sharp Mesa Vista colleagues and I are doing all we can.”

Conly and Earl also hope to get others from Sharp, as well as in the community, involved. Whether it’s through the donation of new socks or volunteer hours, everyone is encouraged to join them in making a difference in the lives of San Diego’s young people in need.

Learn more about participating in Sharp Mesa Vista’s volunteer efforts with Urban Street Angels by contacting johnpaulconly@sharp.com or nancy.earl@sharp.com.