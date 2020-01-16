What you need to know about giving blood

Blood transfusion saves lives and improves health, but many patients requiring transfusion do not have timely access to safe blood. World Blood Donor Day, celebrated on June 14, is a time to generate awareness of the importance of blood donations and encourage the public to donate throughout the year.

Lisa Hooke, blood bank lead at

Sharp Grossmont Hospital's clinical laboratory, answers some important questions about blood donation.

1. Why is blood donation so important?

The only way of obtaining blood is through donations. People receive blood transfusions for many reasons, including surgery, injury, bleeding and disease. Blood and blood components have a limited shelf life, thus there is a constant need for donations.

2. How can I find out my blood type?

Ask your primary care doctor for your blood type. They will have your record on file if you've already had your blood drawn and tested. If you don't have a primary care doctor, you can visit a local health clinic.

3. How does Sharp Grossmont Hospital's lab work with local blood banks?

San Diego Blood Bank (SDBB) is the blood supplier for Sharp HealthCare. Sharp is one of the largest users of blood and blood products in the region. SDBB delivers blood and blood products to Sharp hospitals at least once per day. Our laboratory information system, which is connected to SDBB, tracks inventory in real time. When our inventory goes below a certain level, this system notifies the blood bank so we receive shipments without having to place an order.

4. When can and can't people donate blood?

To donate blood in California, donors must be at least 17 years of age, in good health and feeling well. Generally, donors must weigh at least 114 pounds, although additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 and younger. A healthy donor may donate red blood cells every 56 days.

The final determination on whether or not you may donate will be made at the blood drive or blood donation center on the day of the donation. Each donor receives a brief examination during which temperature, pulse, blood pressure and hemoglobin are measured.

There are reasons why you can be denied from donating (visit

donateblood.org for a complete list):

You have traveled to a malaria-endemic area in the last year

You have a fever at the time of donation, are taking antibiotics or do not feel well

You have a history of injection drug use or certain sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

You have had recent exposure to or a history of hepatitis, malaria, CJD (Cruetzfeldt-Jacob disease, commonly known as "mad cow" disease), babesiosis or Chagas disease

You have symptoms that may be compatible with HIV infection

You received a blood transfusion in the last 12 months

As part of

Sharp Lends a Hand, Sharp HealthCare is committed to collecting 1,700 units of blood for the San Diego community in 2020. To support this effort, Sharp will host blood drives throughout the year, at Sharp locations around San Diego County. Upcoming event:

Saturday, January 25, 8 am to 2 pm, Sharp Corporate Office, 8695 Spectrum Center Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92123.

Make your appointment online to donate, or call 1-800-4-MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

Visit

sandiegobloodbank.org to find a donation center or mobile blood drive near you. If donating at a non-Sharp facility, mention Sharp's code "SHRP" to support the 2020 goal.