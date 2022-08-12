Your 4-step guide to health insurance

By The Health News Team | August 12, 2022
Doctor with patient and receptionist working in clinic lobby

Finding a health plan and selecting the right amount of health insurance coverage is a big decision. However, having health insurance is the law in California. If you don't have coverage, you may have to pay a penalty unless you qualify for an exemption.

We all have different needs and preferences when it comes to our health coverage. It's important to choose a plan that's right for you and your loved ones. This four-step guide can help you get on the path to picking a plan.

Step 1: Do your homework.

Doctor in hospital with health insurance related icon graphic interface

How health insurance works

Have questions about how health insurance works? We’ve got answers.

Copay or coinsurance? In network or out of network? Health insurance terms can be confusing. Learning about these terms and how health insurance works can help you better understand your own personal coverage and become a more informed consumer. You should always check with your health insurance carrier for their specific term definitions, as these can vary.

Step 2: Keep your current plan, or pick a new plan.

Checklist on a notepad with a clock

Your 2023 health plan shopping checklist

Consider these 5 things when thinking about which health plan to choose.

In most cases, if you are happy with your current plan and it is set to renew for another year, you won't need to take any action. Otherwise, open enrollment is the time of year when you can make changes or purchase new health insurance coverage — whether you're Medicare-eligible, purchasing insurance through your employer or Covered California™, or purchasing it directly through a health insurer such as Sharp Health Plan.

Note: If you're enrolled in your parent's plan and will be turning 26 in the next year, you will need to enroll in your own health plan soon.

Step 3: Find a doctor.

Roadmap to choosing a doctor

Your road map for choosing a doctor (infographic)

5 questions to ask yourself when shopping for a primary care doctor.

Many health insurance plans require you to choose a primary care doctor. Would you prefer a doctor closer to your home or office? A male or a female doctor? Use this handy road map to help you find a doctor who is right for you.

Step 4: Get the most out of your health insurance.

Get the most out of your health insurance

Get the most out of your health insurance

9 things that are free under your preventive care benefits.

The Affordable Care Act allows many people easy access to preventive screenings at no additional out-of-pocket cost. Learn more about preventive screenings and make a plan for the new year at the next appointment with your doctor. Many health plans also offer wellness programs, such as Sharp Health Plan's Best Health® wellness program, to help you set and meet your health goals.

Sharp makes it easy to get the care you need. Learn more at sharp.com/choosesharp.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Person shopping at the mall with packages and a cell phone
Manage your stress during the holidays

You can reduce the inevitable holiday anxiety with these helpful tips.

Mr. John “Jack” Seaman poses in front of an organ he plays at home.
No slowing centenarian down after heart procedure

103-year-old man shares his story of regaining vitality with the help of cardiac experts at Sharp.

5 ways to remember loved ones during the holidays
5 ways to remember loved ones during the holidays

Find comfort in continuing traditions or starting new ones.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up