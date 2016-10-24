Your road map for choosing a doctor (infographic)

By The Health News Team | October 24, 2016
Roadmap to choosing a doctor

Leer en español

Finding a primary care doctor shouldn't be a bumpy ride. But there are so many things to consider, like gender preference, insurance and location. With these simple 5 steps, skip the roadblocks and find the doctor who's right for you.

Road map to finding a doctor infographic 030420 UPDATED PNG

View the
printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Young woman taking medicine
How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home

From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up