Sharp HospiceCare has completed construction on Moore MountainView Hospice Home, a new facility that expands access to compassionate end-of-life care in San Diego’s North County. The home will begin welcoming patients later this summer.

Located in Poway, the six-bed home is Sharp HospiceCare’s first hospice facility in the region and will offer a supportive, home-like setting for patients whose needs exceed what can be provided in their own homes.

Designed to offer comfort, dignity and around-the-clock care, Moore MountainView is Sharp HospiceCare’s fourth licensed hospice facility. It provides a peaceful environment where individuals nearing the end of life can receive specialized medical support alongside emotional and spiritual care.

“While most of our hospice patients are cared for in their own homes, there are times when a loved one may need more support,” says Suzi K. Johnson, vice president of hospice and palliative care at Sharp HospiceCare. “Moore MountainView is a refuge, a sanctuary, where patients and families can find peace, comfort and expert care.”

A welcome addition to the community

During a special grand opening celebration last week, hundreds of guests — including local leaders, health care professionals and community members — toured the home and helped mark this milestone in Sharp’s commitment to whole-person hospice care across the region.

The facility is named in recognition of Lori Moore, a registered nurse, and her family, founders of the Cushman Foundation, whose vision and generosity helped bring the project to life. With support from more than 1,200 donors, Sharp Grossmont Hospital Foundation’s fundraising campaign raised over $6.7 million, surpassing its original goal of $6.6 million.

“This hospice house has been 10 years in the making — 10 years of hope, of hard work and, above all, kindness,” said Moore during the ceremony. “From the very beginning, this was never just my dream. It became a shared vision, one made real by the incredible compassion and generosity of this community.”

Each room in the Moore MountainView Hospice Home was designed with care, offering private space for patients and their families as well as welcoming common areas, including a family room, kitchen and tranquil outdoor gardens. The setting reflects Sharp HospiceCare’s interdisciplinary model, which supports not only physical health but also emotional, spiritual and cultural needs.

“When you walk through the home or sit in the gardens, you can feel how much care went into every detail,” Johnson says. “This is a place where families can simply be together, supported and surrounded by comfort in life’s most vulnerable moments.”

In addition to routine hospice services, the home will offer short-term respite care and specialized support for patients experiencing complex symptoms. Like all Sharp HospiceCare facilities, Moore MountainView will be staffed around the clock by a dedicated team of physicians, nurses, social workers, chaplains, home health aides and volunteers. Grossmont Hospital Foundation will continue fundraising efforts to support the ongoing needs of Moore MountainView.

“This house belongs to the community,” Moore said. “It’s a place of comfort, of dignity and of peace. It is here to serve everyone. You do not need to have Sharp insurance to receive care in a Sharp hospice home. We are here for all who need us.”

