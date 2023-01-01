Sharp HealthCare has offered professional training in clinical psychology for nearly two decades. We provide three levels of training, including practicum training for advanced doctoral students, an APA-accredited doctoral internship program.

Clinical placements for fellows vary from year to year depending on training demands, program demands and funding. In years past, we have placed fellows in the child and adolescent inpatient program, in geropsychology, in the DBT Program and in the Cognitive Intensive Outpatient Program (Cog-IOP).

Although Sharp interns are sometimes selected for fellowship, we give external applicants equal consideration and strongly encourage you to apply if you feel you are a good fit with the program goals and philosophies.

Sharp's postdoctoral fellowship in clinical psychology provides fast-paced, intensive, experiential learning, seminars and ample individual and group supervision in a practitioner-scholar model of training. We place strong value on the idea that science informs practice and practice informs science. Sharp's fellowship training could be described as a junior-colleague model. Fellows work shoulder-to-shoulder with licensed professionals in psychology and other disciplines and are broadly acknowledged for the expertise and unique contributions that they bring to the team.

The fellowship program fulfills the licensure requirements for postdoctoral supervised practice in the state of California. Fellows are encouraged to be licensed as psychologists prior to end of the training year.

Sharp HealthCare has much to offer individuals who are committed to a career in psychology in today's health care environment. Sharp has received many local and national awards, which have solidified our goal to be the best place to work, the best place to practice medicine and the best place to receive care. Sharp HealthCare has a strong foundation that can shape the health care leaders of tomorrow.

Sharp HealthCare offers services throughout the city of San Diego and its surrounding communities with four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, two medical groups, five urgent care centers and many other facilities and services. With more than 19,000 employees, Sharp is the largest private sector employer in San Diego County.

The Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology is housed at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, which is the largest private, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital in California. Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital is located in the heart of sunny San Diego in the Kearny Mesa area. The hospital is housed in two buildings with several beautiful gardens, and is located adjacent to Sharp Memorial Hospital (an acute general medical hospital), Sharp Memorial Rehabilitation Center and Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital provides inpatient care on a number of discreet units with programs for patients ranging from young children to seniors. Specialty outpatient services include partial-hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs for previously hospitalized patients, as well as patients admitted directly from the community. Patients vary greatly in terms of socioeconomic status and cultural background. Sharp Mesa Vista is licensed by the California Department of Health Services to operate and maintain acute-care psychiatric beds. In addition, the hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and is a member of the National Association of Private Psychiatric Hospitals and the California Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

