Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Laboratory

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Laboratory

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
2600 Via De La Valle, Suite 200, Del Mar, CA 92014
Closed - opens 8:00 am

Hours

Closed - opens 8:00 am
Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday
Closed
Sunday
Closed
Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Walk-ins allowed or schedule an appointment in FollowMyHealth.

How to find us

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Laboratory
2600 Via De La Valle, Suite 200 Del Mar, CA 92014

Parking

Free parking is available within the parking structure, as well as in the main lots in the front of the shopping center and along Flower Hill Drive.

Plan your visit