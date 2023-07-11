Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Laboratory
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
2600 Via De La Valle, Suite 200, Del Mar, CA 92014
Closed - opens 8:00 am
Hours
|Thursday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
Closed
|Sunday
Closed
|Monday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Walk-ins allowed or schedule an appointment in FollowMyHealth.
How to find us
Parking
Free parking is available within the parking structure, as well as in the main lots in the front of the shopping center and along Flower Hill Drive.