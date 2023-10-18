Anticoagulation clinic
The Sharp Rees-Stealy Anticoagulation Clinic is a telephonic nursing practice that works in partnership with Sharp Rees-Stealy doctors to manage patients' anticoagulation needs.
Our team of expert nurses will help you monitor your prescribed anticoagulation therapy, and provide education on how it can best work for you. You will need a referral from your primary care physician to access our services.
To contact the Sharp Rees-Stealy Anticoagulation Clinic, give us a call at 619-228-2626, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.
If you need to submit any documents or medical records, you may do so via fax at 619-228-2620 or via mail at: 2929 Health Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92123.