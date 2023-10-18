Our team of expert nurses will help you monitor your prescribed anticoagulation therapy, and provide education on how it can best work for you. You will need a referral from your primary care physician to access our services.

To contact the Sharp Rees-Stealy Anticoagulation Clinic, give us a call at 619-228-2626, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.

If you need to submit any documents or medical records, you may do so via fax at 619-228-2620 or via mail at: 2929 Health Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92123.